Where’s the most expensive gas in New York?

(NEW YORK, NY) Gas prices vary across the New York area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the New York area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $4.19, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the New York area appeared to be at BP, at 2430 Fdr Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2430 Fdr Dr, New York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.99 $ --

Shell 548 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.53 $ -- $ 4.39 $ --

Mobil Greenpoint Ave, Long Island City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.09 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.39

Sunoco 941 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ 3.76

Sunoco 6102 4Th Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 640 Hicks St, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Delta at 403 Tonnele Ave. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.