High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Mt Vernon as of Sunday

(MT VERNON, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.13 for gas in the Mt Vernon area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mt Vernon area ranged from $3.08 per gallon to $3.2, with an average price of $3.13 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mt Vernon area appeared to be at Pilot, at 4610 Broadway St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot 4610 Broadway St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.20 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.13 $ 3.51 $ 3.92 $ 3.51

TA Travel Center 4510 Broadway St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.89 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Flying J 101 S 45Th St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.13 $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.55

Kroger 4225 Broadway St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 2701 Broadway St. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.08 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.