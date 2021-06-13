High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Mt Vernon as of Sunday
(MT VERNON, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.13 for gas in the Mt Vernon area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mt Vernon area ranged from $3.08 per gallon to $3.2, with an average price of $3.13 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mt Vernon area appeared to be at Pilot, at 4610 Broadway St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.20
$3.59
$3.89
$3.49
|card
card$3.13
$3.51
$3.92
$3.51
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.54
$3.89
$3.29
|card
card$3.14
$3.54
$3.89
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$3.59
$--
$3.49
|card
card$3.13
$3.59
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.44
$3.74
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 2701 Broadway St. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.08 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.