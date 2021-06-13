Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafollette, TN

Are you overpaying for gas in La Follette? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Lafollette News Alert
Lafollette News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZnKg_0aT07n3s00

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) Gas prices vary across the La Follette area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the La Follette area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the La Follette area appeared to be at Big Creek Market, at 105 E Beech St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Big Creek Market

105 E Beech St, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.05
$3.29
$--

Shell

219 W Central Ave, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.29
$2.89

Sunoco

1323 E Central Ave, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.49
$--

Phillips 66

1620 E Central Ave, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.59
$3.09

Marathon

Tn-63, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Quick Shop

1708 E Central Ave, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 2135 Jacksboro Pike. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lafollette News Alert

Lafollette News Alert

Lafollette, TN
4
Followers
10
Post
134
Views
ABOUT

With Lafollette News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lafollette, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Murphy Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related