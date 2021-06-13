Are you overpaying for gas in La Follette? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) Gas prices vary across the La Follette area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the La Follette area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the La Follette area appeared to be at Big Creek Market, at 105 E Beech St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Big Creek Market 105 E Beech St, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ --

Shell 219 W Central Ave, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Sunoco 1323 E Central Ave, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ --

Phillips 66 1620 E Central Ave, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Marathon Tn-63, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Quick Shop 1708 E Central Ave, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 2135 Jacksboro Pike. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.