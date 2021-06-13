Cancel
Cañon City, CO

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Canon City

Posted by 
Cañon City Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49nqsv_0aT07mB900

(CANON CITY, CO) Gas prices vary across the Canon City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.24 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Canon City area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2075 Fremont Dr..

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

2075 Fremont Dr., Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.35

Exxon

420 Royal Gorge Blvd, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.35

Exxon

1410 Elm Street, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.35

Exxon

3095 East Hwy 50, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$--

Loaf 'N Jug

912 Royal Gorge Blvd, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.54
$3.82
$3.34

Conoco

2801 E Main St, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.52
$3.77
$3.34

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gasamat at 1525 Greenwood Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cañon City, CO
ABOUT

With Cañon City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

