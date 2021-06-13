Cancel
Big Bear Lake, CA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Big Bear Lake

Big Bear Bulletin
 8 days ago
(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.22 for gas in the Big Bear Lake area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.71 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.08 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.22 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Big Bear Lake area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Big Bear Lake area appeared to be at Chevron, at 40553 Big Bear Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

40553 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$4.69
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 40829 Big Bear Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.08 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Big Bear, CA
