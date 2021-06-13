Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain Grove, MO

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Mountain Grove

Posted by 
Mountain Grove News Alert
Mountain Grove News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0aT07kPh00

(MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO) Gas prices vary across the Mountain Grove area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $2.61, with an average price of $2.61 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mountain Grove area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 208 S Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 208 S Main St. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mountain Grove News Alert

Mountain Grove News Alert

Mountain Grove, MO
6
Followers
15
Post
349
Views
ABOUT

With Mountain Grove News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain Grove, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Mountain Grove, MOPosted by
Mountain Grove News Alert

Mountain Grove gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.07 per gallon

(MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO) According to Mountain Grove gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 2106 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 208 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.61.
Mountain Grove, MOPosted by
Mountain Grove News Alert

Mountain Grove gas at $2.61 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO) Gas prices vary across in the Mountain Grove area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 208 S Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.61 at Casey's at 208 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.