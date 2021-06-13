Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alliance, NE

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Alliance

Posted by 
Alliance Dispatch
Alliance Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xk3NJ_0aT07jWy00

(ALLIANCE, NE) Gas prices vary across the Alliance area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Alliance area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Alliance area appeared to be at Western Cooperative Company, at 1639 W 3Rd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Western Cooperative Company

1639 W 3Rd St, Alliance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.19

Maverik

1640 West 3Rd Street, Alliance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.13
$3.33
$3.17

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Yesway at 610 E 3Rd St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Alliance Dispatch

Alliance Dispatch

Alliance, NE
2
Followers
13
Post
450
Views
ABOUT

With Alliance Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alliance, NE
Local
Nebraska Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Ne#Gasbuddy Sunday#Yesway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Alliance, NEPosted by
Alliance Dispatch

Save up to $0.06 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Alliance

(ALLIANCE, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Alliance area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Yesway at 610 E 3Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Western Cooperative Company at 1639 W 3Rd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.