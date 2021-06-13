Opinion: Montana's fishing outfitters support Wild and Scenic Rivers
It’s spring in Montana with summer coming fast on its heels. Streams are beginning to swell with the life-giving waters of last winter’s snowpack; Cottonwood seeds drift on afternoon air currents to land on those rising waters, which will carry them to fertile soil. Montana’s population rises too, as residents and visitors alike put away the skis and prepare for what many predict to be record-breaking tourist numbers in our parks and other wild places.missoulian.com