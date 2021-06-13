Cancel
Perryton, TX

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Perryton

Perryton Daily
Perryton Daily
 8 days ago
(PERRYTON, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Perryton?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Perryton area was $2.65 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $2.65 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Perryton area appeared to be at Chevron, at 19 N Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 19 N Main St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

