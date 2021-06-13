Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Jackson

(JACKSON, AL) Gas prices vary across the Jackson area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.92, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Jackson area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jackson area appeared to be at Purple Cow, at 3701 N College Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Purple Cow 3701 N College Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Exxon 322 Commerce St, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 3502 N College Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 115 Walker Springs Rd. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.