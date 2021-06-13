Cancel
Jackson, AL

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Jackson

Jackson News Flash
 8 days ago
(JACKSON, AL) Gas prices vary across the Jackson area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.92, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Jackson area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jackson area appeared to be at Purple Cow, at 3701 N College Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Purple Cow

3701 N College Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.05

Exxon

322 Commerce St, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

3502 N College Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 115 Walker Springs Rd. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Jackson News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

