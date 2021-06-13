Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yreka, CA

Are you overpaying for gas in Yreka? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Yreka Times
Yreka Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EvW9r_0aT07e7L00

(YREKA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.20 for gas in the Yreka area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Yreka area was $4.20 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.99 to $4.49 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 200 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Yreka area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

200 S Main St, Yreka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$--
card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$--

76

115 E Miner St, Yreka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 250 E Webb St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Yreka Times

Yreka Times

Yreka, CA
4
Followers
17
Post
630
Views
ABOUT

With Yreka Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yreka, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Yreka, CAPosted by
Yreka Times

Here’s the cheapest gas in Yreka Saturday

(YREKA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Yreka, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas. Shell at 250 E Webb St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 200 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.
Yreka, CAPosted by
Yreka Times

Trending local news in Yreka

(YREKA, CA) The news in Yreka never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Yreka, CAPosted by
Yreka Times

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Yreka

(YREKA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Yreka area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon. Shell at 250 E Webb St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1801 Fort Jones Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.