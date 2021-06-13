Are you overpaying for gas in Yreka? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(YREKA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.20 for gas in the Yreka area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Yreka area was $4.20 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.99 to $4.49 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 200 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Yreka area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 200 S Main St, Yreka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ -- card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 115 E Miner St, Yreka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 250 E Webb St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.