Are you overpaying for gas in Yreka? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(YREKA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.20 for gas in the Yreka area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Yreka area was $4.20 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.99 to $4.49 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 200 S Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Yreka area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$--
|card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 250 E Webb St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.