Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Berlin

(BERLIN, NH) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Berlin area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Berlin area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cumberland Farms, at 60 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Berlin area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms 60 Main St, Gorham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to P&L Fuels at 453 Main St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.