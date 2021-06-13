High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in East Grand Forks as of Sunday

(EAST GRAND FORKS, MN) Gas prices vary across the East Grand Forks area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the East Grand Forks area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the East Grand Forks area appeared to be at Simonson, at 4720 Gateway Dr .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Simonson 4720 Gateway Dr , Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.25

Stamart 1212 N 47Th St, Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.25

ARCO 607 Gateway Dr Ne, East Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.09

Holiday 1010 Central Ave Ne, East Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.09

Simonson 310 Gateway Dr, Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 604 S Washington St, Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2501 32Nd Ave S. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.