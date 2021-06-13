Cancel
Nashville, AR

Are you overpaying for gas in Nashville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Nashville Bulletin
Nashville Bulletin
 8 days ago
(NASHVILLE, AR) Gas prices vary across the Nashville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Nashville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1100 S 4Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1100 S 4Th St, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

1419 Leslie St, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.20
$3.51
$3.03

Shell

186 Ar-27 S, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.20
$3.51
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1700 S 4Th St. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

