Are you overpaying for gas in Nashville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(NASHVILLE, AR) Gas prices vary across the Nashville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Nashville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1100 S 4Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1100 S 4Th St, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 1419 Leslie St, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.20 $ 3.51 $ 3.03

Shell 186 Ar-27 S, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.20 $ 3.51 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1700 S 4Th St. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.