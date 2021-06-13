Are you overpaying for gas in Atoka? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ATOKA, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.73 for gas in the Atoka area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.73 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Atoka area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shamrock, at 600 S Mississippi Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Atoka area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shamrock 600 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Shell 310 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 400 N Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunshine 1175 Us-75, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Valero 143 S Jefferson St, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Atoka Fuel 502 N Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Choctaw Travel Plaza at 1302 S Mississippi Ave. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.