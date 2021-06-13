Are you overpaying for gas in Atoka? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(ATOKA, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.73 for gas in the Atoka area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.73 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Atoka area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shamrock, at 600 S Mississippi Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Atoka area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Choctaw Travel Plaza at 1302 S Mississippi Ave. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.