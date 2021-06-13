Cancel
Atoka, OK

Are you overpaying for gas in Atoka? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Atoka Updates
Atoka Updates
 8 days ago
(ATOKA, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.73 for gas in the Atoka area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.73 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Atoka area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shamrock, at 600 S Mississippi Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Atoka area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shamrock

600 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.95

Shell

310 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$--
$--

Phillips 66

400 N Mississippi Ave, Atoka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Sunshine

1175 Us-75, Atoka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.95

Valero

143 S Jefferson St, Atoka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99

Atoka Fuel

502 N Mississippi Ave, Atoka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Choctaw Travel Plaza at 1302 S Mississippi Ave. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Atoka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

