New York State Police say the suspect who was at the center of an 18-hour manhunt following the shooting and wounding of a trooper June 9 is in custody. 34-year-old Jason D. Johnson was found along the riverbank off State Route 79 in Colesville just after 4:30 p.m. June 10. Johnson was taken into custody without further incident after being on the lam since the shots were fired about 8:36 the previous evening.