High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Socorro as of Sunday

(SOCORRO, NM) Gas prices vary across the Socorro area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.09 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Socorro area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1007 S California.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Socorro area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1007 S California, Socorro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1105 N California St, Socorro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ 3.70 $ 3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 907 N California St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.