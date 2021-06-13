Paying too much for gas Big Bear Lake? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.22 for gas in the Big Bear Lake area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.71 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Big Bear Lake area ranged from $4.08 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.22 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 40553 Big Bear Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 40553 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.69 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 40829 Big Bear Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.08 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.