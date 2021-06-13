Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Bear Lake, CA

Paying too much for gas Big Bear Lake? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Big Bear Digest
Big Bear Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ErFjM_0aT07STV00

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.22 for gas in the Big Bear Lake area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.71 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Big Bear Lake area ranged from $4.08 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.22 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 40553 Big Bear Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

40553 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$4.69
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 40829 Big Bear Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.08 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Big Bear Digest

Big Bear Digest

Big Bear, CA
0
Followers
17
Post
123
Views
ABOUT

With Big Bear Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Bear Lake, CA
City
Big Bear, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Big Bear Lake, CAPosted by
Big Bear Digest

Big Bear Lake gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Big Bear Lake, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 40829 Big Bear Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.08 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 40553 Big Bear Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
Big Bear Lake, CAPosted by
Big Bear Digest

Top homes for sale in Big Bear Lake

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Adorable cabin on a beautiful street. This cabin has been well maintained and is on a large flat lot. An affordable opportunity
Big Bear Lake, CAPosted by
Big Bear Digest

Big Bear Lake gas at $4.08 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Big Bear Lake area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 40829 Big Bear Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.08 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 41339 Big Bear Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.