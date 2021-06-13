Cancel
Democrats Continues to Ignore Omar's anti-Semitism

Washington, DC — After continued anti-Semitic comments by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the Democrats and, more specifically, the Progressive Caucus, continue to ignore how dangerous Omar really is. She has openly supported terrorist regimes, declares her allegiance to anti-Semitic groups, and openly advocates for the destruction of the United States as we know it.

Related
Congress & Courtsmatzav.com

Majority Of Voters Oppose Omar’s ‘Anti-American Rhetoric,’ Half Support Censuring Her

Most voters disagree with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s recent comparison of the United States to terrorist groups such as Hamas and the Taliban, according to a new poll. The poll, conducted by Rasmussen and released on Wednesday, shows that 61% of voters disagree with Omar’s recent “anti-American rhetoric” that has sparked backlash on social media and on Capitol Hill.
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

Waltz Says Ilhan Omar’s Antisemitism is ‘Ingrained’ in her (VIDEO)

Washington—Florida Rep. Michael Waltz (R) and US Army Green Beret sat down with The Floridian to discuss his recently filed resolution to censure “The Squad” or the “Hamas Squad” in the House of Representatives for their ongoing anti-Israel, anti-Jewish positions, particularly Rep. Ilhan Omar who has espoused antisemitism recently equated the United States to the terror group Hamas.
Congress & Courtsdiscoverthenetworks.org

Congressional Black Caucus Supports Omar’s Anti-Semitism

Predictably, the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) has declared its support for Muslim anti-Semite, Rep. Ilhan Omar, for her recent controversial remarks comparing the United States and Israel to terrorist organizations. “Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is a valued Member of the Congressional Black Caucus Family, she represents a strong voice on the...
Congress & Courtsreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Rep. Ilhan Omar hates her adopted country

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., clearly hates her adopted country. She compares the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban terror regimes (“Jewish Democrats, Rep. Omar quarrel over Israel,” June 11 Review-Journal). If her incendiary rhetoric is criticized, she predictably claims “Islamophobia.”. She must regret the day our country...
Congress & CourtsForward

Omar’s comments aren’t just about Israel— they threaten the ties of Jews and the Democratic Party

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s tweets have landed her in the news, once again. Following an exchange with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in which Omar urged him to investigate both Israel and Hamas for human rights violations, Omar tweeted, “We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan and the Taliban.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

What Ilhan Omar’s latest scandal reveals about Democrats

It’s striking how rapidly things have changed since January 2019. Back then, congressional Democrats still felt empowered to stigmatize leftist extremism, including open antisemitism. That month saw Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Florida Democrat, so repulsed by the Women’s March leadership’s overt antisemitism that she penned an op-ed about why she wouldn’t march with them (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did). Rep. Ted Deutch, a Florida Democrat, publicly called out antisemitism from then-new Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, in February 2019 and urged the House of Representatives to "singularly condemn antisemitism" in March. In August 2019, Rep. Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, criticized Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, by name for sharing a political cartoon by Carlos Latuff, the runner-up in Iran’s 2006 International Holocaust Cartoon Contest.
Congress & Courtstri-lakestribune.net

Rep. Omar's Remarks Cause Uproar Among Democrats

Omar's views on Israel and Palestinian rights have often put her at crossroads with fellow Democrats, and GOP members often highlight her stanceto justify calls for her removal from committees. But some House Democratic allies also rose to Omar's defense, saying that critics within the party should speak to her...
Congress & Courtswopular.com

Gop Chair Ronna Mcdaniel Slams 'anti-semitic' Ilhan Omar

GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is calling on Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., to be removed from the House of Representatives after her inflammatory comments implying a comparison between the U.S., Israel, and Hamas. GOP chair Ronna McDaniel slams 'anti-Semitic' Ilhan Omar. GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is calling on Rep. Ilhan Omar,...
Congress & Courtssteadfastandloyal.com

Ilhan Omar Sling Insane Accusations At Jewish Democrats

This past Thursday, Rep. Ilhan Omar issued extreme criticism towards about a dozen of her fellow representatives. She showed her disdain over a statement made by a dozen Jewish Democrats that did not like comments Omar made via Twitter that seemed to accuse the United State and Israel of “crimes against humanity” and that compared the two democratic nations to the terrorist groups, Hamas and Taliban.
Congress & Courtsmynewsla.com

Sherman Among House Democrats Criticizing Omar Tweet

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Sherman Oaks, was among 12 House Democrats signing a statement Wednesday evening criticizing Rep. Ilhan Omar for a tweet referring to “unthinkable atrocities committed by the US, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”. “Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Have the Democrats Finally Had It With Ilhan Omar? | Opinion

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has gotten quite good at shifting the Overton window for what is acceptable to say as a member of Congress. At this point, she has a well-established pattern: First, throw out something remarkably offensive. Then, let other liberals rush to her defense, thereby confirming that they, too, are actually okay with what she said, before avoiding censure by finally offering a feeble/partial "clarification" or apology, for having been "misunderstood" or having misspoken.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Omar feuds with Jewish Democrats

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is feuding with Jewish House Democrats about Israel — again. A dozen Jewish Democrats who support Israel are publicly pushing back on Omar, a Somali refugee and one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, for appearing to compare the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban while discussing war crimes.