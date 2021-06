These days, it seems like every fast food chain — from Arby's to Taco Bell – has a secret menu. It should come as no surprise then that Popeyes has one as well. Founded in 1972, Popeyes is known for their New Orleans-style fried chicken and sides, made with secret recipes that are worth $43 million (via Delish) and with a cult-like following that has included celebrity chefs like Anthony Bourdain, David Chang, and Isaac Toups (via The Daily Beast). Not only is their chicken ridiculously delicious, but their biscuits are pretty tasty too. And, their chicken sandwich? It routinely sells out, and someone was even once killed over it (via Fox News).