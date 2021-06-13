Where’s the most expensive gas in Vandalia?

(VANDALIA, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Vandalia?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Vandalia area ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle K, at 127 W Gallatin St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Vandalia area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 127 W Gallatin St, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

Mach 1 1333 N Kennedy Blvd, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Casey's 1310 N 8Th St, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Mach 1 701 Veterans Ave, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Jack Flash 1820 Veterans Ave, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 4.04 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 101 Mattes Ave. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.