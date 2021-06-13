Cancel
Vandalia, IL

Where’s the most expensive gas in Vandalia?

Posted by 
Vandalia News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0aT07DTq00

(VANDALIA, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Vandalia?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Vandalia area ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle K, at 127 W Gallatin St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Vandalia area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K

127 W Gallatin St, Vandalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$--

Mach 1

1333 N Kennedy Blvd, Vandalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$--

Casey's

1310 N 8Th St, Vandalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.09

Mach 1

701 Veterans Ave, Vandalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.09

Jack Flash

1820 Veterans Ave, Vandalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.54
$4.04
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 101 Mattes Ave. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Vandalia, IL
ABOUT

With Vandalia News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

