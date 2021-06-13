Where’s the most expensive gas in Vandalia?
(VANDALIA, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Vandalia?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Vandalia area ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle K, at 127 W Gallatin St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Vandalia area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.54
$4.04
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 101 Mattes Ave. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.