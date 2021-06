Syracuse, N.Y. -- Boeheim’s Army has drawn the No. 3 seed and will play Forces of Seoul as it begins its quest for $1 million in The Basketball Tournament. The Tournament revealed its 2021 bracket at 1 p.m. on a show broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The defending champion Golden Eagles (Marquette alumni) is the top seed in the Illinois region, followed by House of ‘Paign, the team of University of Illinois alumni.