Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Page
(PAGE, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Page?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Page area was $3.22 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.18 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 205 S Lake Powell Dr.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Page area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.95
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.36
$3.62
$3.23
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to All American Fuels at 57 S Lake Powell Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.18 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.