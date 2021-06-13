Cancel
Page, AZ

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Page

Page Times
 8 days ago
(PAGE, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Page?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Page area was $3.22 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.18 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 205 S Lake Powell Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Page area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair

205 S Lake Powell Dr, Page
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.95
$--

Marathon

901 N Us-89, Page
card$3.24
$3.36
$3.62
$3.23

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to All American Fuels at 57 S Lake Powell Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.18 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Page Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

