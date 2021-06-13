Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Page

(PAGE, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Page?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Page area was $3.22 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.18 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 205 S Lake Powell Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Page area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 205 S Lake Powell Dr, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.95 $ --

Marathon 901 N Us-89, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.36 $ 3.62 $ 3.23

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to All American Fuels at 57 S Lake Powell Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.18 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.