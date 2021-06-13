Cancel
Marshville, NC

Paying too much for gas Marshville? Analysis shows most expensive station

Marshville Daily
 8 days ago
(MARSHVILLE, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Marshville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Marshville area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Marshville area appeared to be at Marathon, at 6706 E Marshville Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marshville area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 6706 E Marshville Blvd. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Marshville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

