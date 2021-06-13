Cancel
Wiggins, MS

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Wiggins

Wiggins News Watch
Wiggins News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28udsJ_0aT075VH00

(WIGGINS, MS) Gas prices vary across the Wiggins area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.53 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.64 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wiggins area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 1912 S Azalea Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

1912 S Azalea Dr, Wiggins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.39
$--

Circle K

1911 S Azeala Rd, Wiggins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.34
$--

Exxon

1400 Us-49, Perkinston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1047 Frontage Rd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.53 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Wiggins News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

