Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Wiggins

(WIGGINS, MS) Gas prices vary across the Wiggins area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.53 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.64 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wiggins area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 1912 S Azalea Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 1912 S Azalea Dr, Wiggins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ --

Circle K 1911 S Azeala Rd, Wiggins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ --

Exxon 1400 Us-49, Perkinston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1047 Frontage Rd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.53 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.