Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Avon, CO

Paying too much for gas Avon? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Avon News Beat
Avon News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSMLa_0aT072r600

(AVON, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Avon?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.47 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Avon area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Avon area appeared to be at Shell, at 2313 N Frontage Rd W.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2313 N Frontage Rd W, Vail
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.09
$3.49

Stop N Save

2293 N Frontage Rd, Vail
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 46 Nottingham Rd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Avon News Beat

Avon News Beat

Avon, CO
0
Followers
18
Post
64
Views
ABOUT

With Avon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avon, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Avon, COPosted by
Avon News Beat

Avon gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(AVON, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Avon, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shamrock at 41290 Us-6 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.27 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 46 Nottingham Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.84.
Posted by
Avon News Beat

Check out these Avon homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Discover 100 E Meadow Drive #15, a top-floor Village Inn Plaza condominium located in the center of Vail Village, Colorado. The three-bedroom mountain modern
Avon, COPosted by
Avon News Beat

Where's the cheapest gas in Avon?

(AVON, CO) According to Avon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas. Shamrock at 41290 Us-6 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.27 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 434 Edwards Access Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.64.
Avon, COPosted by
Avon News Beat

Top Avon news stories

(AVON, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Avon. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Avon area, click here.