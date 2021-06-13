Paying too much for gas Avon? Analysis shows most expensive station

(AVON, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Avon?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.47 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Avon area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Avon area appeared to be at Shell, at 2313 N Frontage Rd W.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2313 N Frontage Rd W, Vail

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.49

Stop N Save 2293 N Frontage Rd, Vail

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 46 Nottingham Rd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.