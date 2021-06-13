Analysis shows most expensive gas in Stuttgart

(STUTTGART, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Stuttgart?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Stuttgart area was $2.74 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Stuttgart area appeared to be at Cenex, at 1010 E 22Nd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 1010 E 22Nd St, Stuttgart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Dodge's Store at 209 W 22Nd St . As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.