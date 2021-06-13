Wyoming store a witness to national collector card craze

Introduction: David from @extraordinary_cards is one of the long time members of sports card Instagram. He has turned his love of sports cards into an extremely successful business by growing his brand on Instagram. David is someone who many new hobbyist that aspire to run a successful business should look up to. Unlike many of the new influencers, his natural growth, work ethic, honesty, and integrity has solidified him as one of the most trusted and respected members of Instagram who stays out of silly and unnecessary Instagram drama. David gives his thoughts on a plethora of topics including, the trend of people going into cards full time. It is not often you have a chance to hear the kind of brutal honesty from someone who knows what they are talking about. Seemingly on Instagram, everyone who joined cards over the last year or two has a hot take while thinking they know it all. This interview could turn some off with the brutally honest perspective but being the wake up call the community needs. Very seldom do you see someone with David’s success and experience on Instagram give public interviews without softball questions. We hope you enjoy our second installment of the Card Ladder Collector Showcase.