High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Magee as of Sunday

(MAGEE, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.63 for gas in the Magee area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Magee area was $2.63 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.57 to $2.69 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Magee area appeared to be at Shell, at 203 Raleigh Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Magee area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 203 Raleigh Dr, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 1790 Simpson Hwy 49, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 3.18 card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.23

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1623 Simpson Hwy. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.57 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.