Magee, MS

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Magee as of Sunday

 8 days ago
(MAGEE, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.63 for gas in the Magee area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Magee area was $2.63 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.57 to $2.69 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Magee area appeared to be at Shell, at 203 Raleigh Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Magee area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

203 Raleigh Dr, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Love's Travel Stop

1790 Simpson Hwy 49, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$3.04
$3.39
$3.18
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.39
$3.23

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1623 Simpson Hwy. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.57 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Magee, MS
Magee Updates

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Magee

(MAGEE, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Magee area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1623 Simpson Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.69 at Love's Travel Stop at 1790 Simpson Hwy 49, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Magee, MS
Magee Updates

Magee gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MAGEE, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Magee, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas. Murphy USA at 1623 Simpson Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 203 Raleigh Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.