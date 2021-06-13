High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Magee as of Sunday
(MAGEE, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.63 for gas in the Magee area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Magee area was $2.63 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.57 to $2.69 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Magee area appeared to be at Shell, at 203 Raleigh Dr.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Magee area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$3.04
$3.39
$3.18
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.39
$3.23
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1623 Simpson Hwy. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.57 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.