Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Grange, TX

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in La Grange

Posted by 
La Grange Voice
La Grange Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31mM4s_0aT06oyo00

(LA GRANGE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in La Grange?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the La Grange area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.8, with an average price of $2.77 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1704 E Sh-71 Bypass.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1704 E Sh-71 Bypass, La Grange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$2.99

Valero

140 W Fannin St, La Grange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Shell

2247 W Sh-71, La Grange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95

Exxon

2409 E Sh-71 Bypass, La Grange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1871 Sh-71. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

La Grange Voice

La Grange Voice

La Grange, TX
7
Followers
18
Post
524
Views
ABOUT

With La Grange Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Grange, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
La Grange, TXPosted by
La Grange Voice

Here’s the cheapest gas in La Grange Saturday

(LA GRANGE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the La Grange area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1871 Sh-71 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1926 Sh-159, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.
La Grange, TXPosted by
La Grange Voice

Check out these homes for sale in La Grange now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Fixer upper with nice size corner lot, easy access to 71 and downtown La Grange<p><strong>For open house information, contact Robert Ruckert, Land Brokers, Inc.
La Grange, TXPosted by
La Grange Voice

Daily Weather Forecast For La Grange

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in La Grange: Saturday, June 19: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, June 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, June 21: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while
La Grange, TXPosted by
La Grange Voice

La Grange gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LA GRANGE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the La Grange area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chevron at 103 W Travis St. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.8 at Shell at 1704 E Sh-71 Bypass, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.