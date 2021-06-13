Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in La Grange
(LA GRANGE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in La Grange?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the La Grange area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.8, with an average price of $2.77 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1704 E Sh-71 Bypass.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1871 Sh-71. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.