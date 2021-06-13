Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Romeo

(ROMEO, MI) Gas prices vary across the Romeo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.17 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Romeo area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Romeo area appeared to be at Shell, at 200 N Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 200 N Main St, Romeo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.39

Mobil 64111 Van Dyke Rd, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.39

Speedway 136 S Main St, Romeo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Marathon 13200 32 Mile Rd, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Mobil 433 E Saint Clair St, Romeo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

Kroger 64660 Van Dyke Rd, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 322 S Main St. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.