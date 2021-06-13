Cancel
Romeo, MI

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Romeo

Posted by 
Romeo News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Flved_0aT06igS00

(ROMEO, MI) Gas prices vary across the Romeo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.17 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Romeo area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Romeo area appeared to be at Shell, at 200 N Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

200 N Main St, Romeo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.29
card
card$3.29
$3.69
$4.09
$3.39

Mobil

64111 Van Dyke Rd, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.29
card
card$3.29
$3.69
$4.09
$3.39

Speedway

136 S Main St, Romeo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Marathon

13200 32 Mile Rd, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29

Mobil

433 E Saint Clair St, Romeo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.29
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.39

Kroger

64660 Van Dyke Rd, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 322 S Main St. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Romeo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

