Shallotte, NC

Don’t overpay for gas in Shallotte: Analysis shows most expensive station

Shallotte Journal
Shallotte Journal
 8 days ago
(SHALLOTTE, NC) Gas prices vary across the Shallotte area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Shallotte area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Shallotte area appeared to be at Shell, at 4901 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

4901 Main St, Shallotte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.35
$--
$3.01

Exxon

359 Whiteville Rd Nw, Shallotte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.81
$3.08

Marathon

118 Causeway Dr , Ocean Isle Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Lowes Foods Fuel

6278 Beach Dr Sw, Ocean Isle Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

20 Naber Dr Sw, Shallotte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.07

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 4557 Main St. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Shallotte, NC
