Don’t overpay for gas in Shallotte: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SHALLOTTE, NC) Gas prices vary across the Shallotte area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Shallotte area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Shallotte area appeared to be at Shell, at 4901 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 4901 Main St, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.01

Exxon 359 Whiteville Rd Nw, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.81 $ 3.08

Marathon 118 Causeway Dr , Ocean Isle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Lowes Foods Fuel 6278 Beach Dr Sw, Ocean Isle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 20 Naber Dr Sw, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 4557 Main St. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.