Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, TN

Don’t overpay for gas in Camden: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Camden Voice
Camden Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0aT06cO600

(CAMDEN, TN) Gas prices vary across the Camden area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Camden area ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Camden area appeared to be at Eagle, at 119 W Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Eagle

119 W Main St, Camden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

281 W Main St, Camden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

144 Hwy 641 N, Camden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.44
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 101 Us-641 North. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Camden Voice

Camden Voice

Camden, TN
5
Followers
16
Post
681
Views
ABOUT

With Camden Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Eagle#W Main#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Camden, TNPosted by
Camden Voice

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Camden

(CAMDEN, TN) According to Camden gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Eagle at 119 W Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Eagle at 119 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.