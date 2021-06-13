Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in West Branch
(WEST BRANCH, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.12 for gas in the West Branch area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the West Branch area ranged from $2.96 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.12 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 600 W Houghton Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the West Branch area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.29
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.89
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2762 Cook Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.96 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.