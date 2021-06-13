Cancel
West Branch, MI

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in West Branch

West Branch Digest
 8 days ago
(WEST BRANCH, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.12 for gas in the West Branch area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the West Branch area ranged from $2.96 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.12 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 600 W Houghton Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the West Branch area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

600 W Houghton Ave, West Branch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.99
$--

Marathon

2445 W Mi-55, West Branch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.29
$--
$3.19

Shell

2980 Cook Rd, West Branch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.89
$3.25

Mobil

2997 Cook Rd, West Branch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29

Marathon

2474 Vern Ct, West Branch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$3.21

Marathon

2015 S Mi-33, West Branch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2762 Cook Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.96 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

