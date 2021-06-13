Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Monroeville
(MONROEVILLE, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Monroeville area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Monroeville area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 192 N Mt Pleasant Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.52
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 3303 S Alabama Ave. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.