Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Monroeville

(MONROEVILLE, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Monroeville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Monroeville area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 192 N Mt Pleasant Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 192 N Mt Pleasant Ave, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Texaco W Claiborne St, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ --

Monroe Station Al-21 Bypass, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Shell 2950 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.52 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 3303 S Alabama Ave. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.