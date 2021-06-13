Analysis shows most expensive gas in Dalhart
(DALHART, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Dalhart?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dalhart area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.74 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gascard, at 1315 Us-87 S.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Dalhart area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.35
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 612 Tennessee Blvd. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.