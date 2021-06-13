Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dalhart, TX

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Dalhart

Posted by 
Dalhart News Flash
Dalhart News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HYPB8_0aT05rH800

(DALHART, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Dalhart?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dalhart area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.74 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gascard, at 1315 Us-87 S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Dalhart area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Gascard

1315 Us-87 S, Dalhart
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.35
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 612 Tennessee Blvd. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Dalhart News Flash

Dalhart News Flash

Dalhart, TX
1
Followers
13
Post
195
Views
ABOUT

With Dalhart News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dalhart, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Gas Prices#Gascard#Phillips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Dalhart, TXPosted by
Dalhart News Flash

This is the cheapest gas in Dalhart right now

(DALHART, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dalhart area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 612 Tennessee Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Gascard at 1315 Us-87 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Dalhart, TXPosted by
Dalhart News Flash

Dalhart gas at $2.73 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(DALHART, TX) According to Dalhart gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 612 Tennessee Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.85 at Gascard at 1315 Us-87 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.