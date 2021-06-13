Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Newport

(NEWPORT, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.21 for gas in the Newport area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Newport area was $3.21 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.15 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 22 N Coast Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 22 N Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ --

Chevron 1517 N Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.39 $ 3.53 $ 3.29

Fred Meyer 1359 N Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.36 $ 3.48 $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Towne Pump at 254 Bus Us-20 . As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.