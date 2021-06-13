Cancel
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Kill Devil Hills

Kill Devil Hills Dispatch
 8 days ago
(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) Gas prices vary across the Kill Devil Hills area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kill Devil Hills area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle K, at 100 W Ocean Bay Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kill Devil Hills area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K

100 W Ocean Bay Blvd, Kill Devil Hills
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.38
$3.74
$3.09

Shell

801 S Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.08
$3.65
$--

Crown

2112 S Croatan Hwy, Nags Head
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$--
$--
$3.04
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.09

Shell

3101 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.06
$3.46
$2.93

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1800 N Croatan Hwy. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

