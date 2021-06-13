Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hillsboro

(HILLSBORO, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Hillsboro area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hillsboro area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hillsboro area appeared to be at Texaco, at 214 W Elm St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hillsboro area that as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 214 W Elm St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 1406 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.89

Chevron 101 Ih-35 , Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 1500 E Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 316 Ih-35 Se. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.