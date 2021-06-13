Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, TX

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hillsboro

Posted by 
Hillsboro Digest
Hillsboro Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPrLl_0aT05nzS00

(HILLSBORO, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Hillsboro area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hillsboro area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hillsboro area appeared to be at Texaco, at 214 W Elm St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hillsboro area that as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

214 W Elm St, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

1406 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.89

Chevron

101 Ih-35 , Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

1500 E Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 316 Ih-35 Se. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hillsboro Digest

Hillsboro Digest

Hillsboro, TX
5
Followers
15
Post
244
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsboro Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Texaco#W Elm#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Hillsboro, TXPosted by
Hillsboro Digest

This is the cheapest gas in Hillsboro right now

(HILLSBORO, TX) According to Hillsboro gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 316 Ih-35 Se was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 300 W Elm St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Hillsboro, TXPosted by
Hillsboro Digest

Check out these Hillsboro homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Sprawling Mid-Century Modern ranch style home on approximately one-half landscaped acre located on quiet, dead-end street with large live oak and pecan trees, all
Hillsboro, TXPosted by
Hillsboro Digest

Hillsboro Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hillsboro: Monday, June 21: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the
Hillsboro, TXPosted by
Hillsboro Digest

Here’s the cheapest gas in Hillsboro Saturday

(HILLSBORO, TX) According to Hillsboro gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 316 Ih-35 Se. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Texaco at 214 W Elm St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.