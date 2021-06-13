Analysis shows most expensive gas in Pagosa Springs

(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) Gas prices vary across the Pagosa Springs area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pagosa Springs area was $3.18 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.16 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pagosa Springs area appeared to be at Speedway, at 2537 Eagle Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pagosa Springs area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 2537 Eagle Dr, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

City Market 165 Country Center Dr, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ 3.29

Speedway 25 N Pagosa Blvd, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Marathon 30 N Pagosa Blvd, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Everyday at 300 E Pagosa St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.16 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.