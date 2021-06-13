Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pearsall, TX

Paying too much for gas Pearsall? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Pearsall Digest
Pearsall Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0aT05lE000

(PEARSALL, TX) Gas prices vary across the Pearsall area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.84, with an average price of $2.72 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pearsall area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 130 S Ih-35.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

130 S Ih-35, Pearsall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1518 N Oak St, Pearsall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 110 S Ih-35. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pearsall Digest

Pearsall Digest

Pearsall, TX
4
Followers
15
Post
339
Views
ABOUT

With Pearsall Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pearsall, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Pearsall, TXPosted by
Pearsall Digest

Pearsall gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.14 per gallon

(PEARSALL, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pearsall area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Hop-In Fuel Station at 408 E Colorado St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 130 S Ih-35, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.