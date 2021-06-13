High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Tallulah as of Sunday

(TALLULAH, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.76 for gas in the Tallulah area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tallulah area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.78, with an average price of $2.76 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tallulah area appeared to be at Marathon, at 224 Us-65 S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tallulah area that as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 224 Us-65 S, Tallulah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1503 Us-65 S. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.