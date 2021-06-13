Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallulah, LA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Tallulah as of Sunday

Posted by 
Tallulah Journal
Tallulah Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FjJK_0aT05kLH00

(TALLULAH, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.76 for gas in the Tallulah area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tallulah area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.78, with an average price of $2.76 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tallulah area appeared to be at Marathon, at 224 Us-65 S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tallulah area that as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

224 Us-65 S, Tallulah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$3.22

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1503 Us-65 S. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tallulah Journal

Tallulah Journal

Tallulah, LA
7
Followers
15
Post
565
Views
ABOUT

With Tallulah Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Tallulah, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Marathon#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Tallulah, LAPosted by
Tallulah Journal

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Tallulah

(TALLULAH, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tallulah area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 1503 Us-65 S. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Sportsman’s Super Stop at 420 N Chestnut St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.