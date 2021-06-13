Cancel
Tuba City, AZ

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Tuba City

Tuba City Updates
 8 days ago
(TUBA CITY, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Tuba City area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tuba City area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.05 to $3.12 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at Us-160.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

Us-160, Tuba City
card$3.12
$3.39
$3.49
$3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 417 Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Tuba City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

