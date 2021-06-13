Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Tuba City

(TUBA CITY, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Tuba City area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tuba City area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.05 to $3.12 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at Us-160.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron Us-160, Tuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 417 Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.