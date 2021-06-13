Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Tuba City
(TUBA CITY, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Tuba City area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tuba City area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.05 to $3.12 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at Us-160.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.39
$3.49
$3.24
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 417 Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.