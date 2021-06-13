Don’t overpay for gas in Hamilton: Analysis shows most expensive station

(HAMILTON, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Hamilton?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hamilton area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 197 Military St S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 197 Military St S, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 215 Bexar Ave W, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 239 Military St S, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1705 Military St S, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Pure 195 1St Ave Se, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 1126 County Hwy 35. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.