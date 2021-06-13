Cancel
Hamilton, AL

Don’t overpay for gas in Hamilton: Analysis shows most expensive station

Hamilton News Watch
Hamilton News Watch
 8 days ago
(HAMILTON, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Hamilton?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hamilton area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 197 Military St S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

197 Military St S, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

215 Bexar Ave W, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Shell

239 Military St S, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1705 Military St S, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.19

Chevron

1705 Military St S, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.18

Pure

195 1St Ave Se, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 1126 County Hwy 35. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

