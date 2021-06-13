Cancel
Grants, NM

Paying too much for gas Grants? Analysis shows most expensive station

Grants Journal
 8 days ago
(GRANTS, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Grants?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Grants area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.17, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 1600 E Santa Fe Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

1600 E Santa Fe Ave, Grants
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.52

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 103 W Santa Fe Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Grants, NM
