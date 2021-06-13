Analysis shows most expensive gas in Broken Bow

(BROKEN BOW, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Broken Bow?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Broken Bow area ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.77 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Broken Bow area appeared to be at Love's Country Store, at 504 S Park Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store 504 S Park Dr, Broken Bow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.08 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to E-z Mart at 21 N Park Dr. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.