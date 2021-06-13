Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaufort, NC

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Beaufort

Posted by 
Beaufort News Watch
Beaufort News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6Tm3_0aT05dAC00

(BEAUFORT, NC) Gas prices vary across the Beaufort area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Beaufort area was $2.82 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2311 Bridges St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Beaufort area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2311 Bridges St, Morehead City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

407 E Fort Macon Rd, Atlantic Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.28
$3.61
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 3806 Arendell. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Beaufort News Watch

Beaufort News Watch

Beaufort, NC
3
Followers
17
Post
309
Views
ABOUT

With Beaufort News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaufort, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Beaufort, NCPosted by
Beaufort News Watch

Save $0.11 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Beaufort

(BEAUFORT, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Beaufort, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas. Speedway at 400 Arendell St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Speedway at 1800 Live Oak St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.86.
Beaufort, NCPosted by
Beaufort News Watch

Save up to $0.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Beaufort

(BEAUFORT, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Beaufort area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Exxon at 3806 Arendell. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Shell at 2311 Bridges St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.