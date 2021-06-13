Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Camp Verde

(CAMP VERDE, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Camp Verde?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Camp Verde area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Camp Verde area appeared to be at Shell, at 1673 W Az-260.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1673 W Az-260, Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Chevron 1897 Pueblo Ridge Rd, Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 3400 W Az-260. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.