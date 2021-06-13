Cancel
New Boston, TX

Where’s the most expensive gas in New Boston?

Posted by 
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0aT05Xoi00

(NEW BOSTON, TX) Gas prices vary across the New Boston area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the New Boston area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 1888 Us-82.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

1888 Us-82, New Boston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Skaggs Country Store

3070 Us-82, New Boston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$2.90

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 210 N Mccoy Blvd. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

New Boston News Alert

New Boston News Alert

New Boston, TX
