Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Key Largo, FL

Don’t overpay for gas in Key Largo: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Key Largo News Flash
Key Largo News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0aT05Wvz00

(KEY LARGO, FL) Gas prices vary across the Key Largo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Key Largo area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.93 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Key Largo area appeared to be at Tom Thumb, at 97950 Overseas Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Key Largo area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Tom Thumb

97950 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.39
$3.49
$--

Tom Thumb

102630 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.29
$3.39
$--

Tom Thumb

104701 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.39
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 98210 Overseas Hwy. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Key Largo News Flash

Key Largo News Flash

Key Largo, FL
8
Followers
17
Post
451
Views
ABOUT

With Key Largo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Key Largo, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Key Largo, FLPosted by
Key Largo News Flash

4-Day Weather Forecast For Key Largo

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Key Largo: Sunday, June 20: Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, June 21: Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, June 22: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance
Key Largo, FLPosted by
Key Largo News Flash

Key Largo gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.02 per gallon

(KEY LARGO, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Key Largo area offering savings of $0.02 per gallon. Marathon at 98210 Overseas Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Tom Thumb at 97950 Overseas Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.