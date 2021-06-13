Don’t overpay for gas in Key Largo: Analysis shows most expensive station

(KEY LARGO, FL) Gas prices vary across the Key Largo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Key Largo area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.93 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Key Largo area appeared to be at Tom Thumb, at 97950 Overseas Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Key Largo area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Tom Thumb 97950 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ --

Tom Thumb 102630 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ --

Tom Thumb 104701 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.39 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 98210 Overseas Hwy. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.